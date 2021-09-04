VIRAL: Mumbai Police play ‘Bella Ciao’ as Money Heist 5 premieres; Netizens call them ‘super cool cops’

The much-awaited season 5 premiere of the popular Spanish web series, Money Heist, has taken social media by storm. Speaking of which, Mumbai Police’s Twitter space, that time and again sees them hoping on new trends, didn’t leave this opportunity to display their sheer talent. On the special occasion, they released a stunning video of a group of cops performing their rendition of Money Heist’s popular track, Bella Ciao. Needless to say, their latest clip is the testimony that the magic of Money Heist has completely enticed many.

For the unversed, fans of the show had been waiting patiently for almost a year to watch the upcoming season. The makers of the web series have planned to release season 5 in two volumes on the OTT platform, Netflix. Of which one volume had a worldwide premiere on Friday, September 3. On the same day this quirky video of Mumbai police also made its way on the internet. The clip was shared alongside a quirky caption that read, “Liked the trailer of #BellaCiao this morning? You will surely love the bigger picture! Afterall, Khaki makes everything even better.”

Take a look:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed a thunderous response from netizens. The comment section of the post was flooded with appreciation and praises. While one user said, “Very nice. And good to know our police remains on top of current trending concepts and not only on top of criminals”. Another wrote, “Super cool cops your are....proud of you & Salute to all the protectors of Mumbai”.

The first volume of the series contains five episodes, while the second volume is scheduled to hit the OTT platform in the month of December this year. The plot of the show revolves around the life of a criminal mastermind namely, The Professor. He plans to pull off the greatest heist in recorded history and hence gathers exceptional crew members to rob a bank.

