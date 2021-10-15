VIRAL: Mumbai Police's quirky 'Squid Game' reference for road awareness is Bonkers

Ever since the premiere of Squid Game, the Korean show has created massive buzz online by achieving one milestone after another. Speaking of which, Mumbai Police’s Twitter space, that time and again sees them hopping on latest trends, didn’t leave this opportunity to spread social awareness online. For the unversed, the survival game is centered on a giant robotic doll who keeps saying ‘Red Light’ and ‘Green Light’. If the participants in the game move, when the doll says ‘red light’, they immediately are eliminated.

Going by the same concept, Mumbai Police made an apt reference of the game for citizens to follow traffic lights on the road. They highlighted the importance of traffic rules in a quirky caption that read, “You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights.” In addition to this, the caption was shared with a short scene from the game show, which ends by showcasing a road accident hinting how carelessness can risk several lives.

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed thousands of likes in no time. Netizens upon seeing the clip went gaga over it. While one user said, “Give this admin a award” another wrote, “Ohh My Godss, Mumbai Police is on another level of being savages!! #respect.” Clapping and smiley emoticons were also included in the thunderous response of the netizens.

Speaking of Squid Game, the nine-part show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. Helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Korean-language show premiered via OTT platform on September 17 onwards.

