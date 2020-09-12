A viral newspaper obituary mourning demise of Ms ME Dia leaves netizens impressed; Take a look

Amid the recent events, a man named Kartik Sahni sent an obituary listing to a newspaper that carried the same. However, it was the witty jibe he took at ‘Ms M.E. Dia’ in the same that left the internet in awe.

The internet is full of unique and innovative material and recently, an ‘obituary’ mourning the death of ‘Ms ME Dia’ caught the attention of netizens and went viral. A man named Kartik Sahni sent an official obituary to a newspaper to be published in the light of the current events in the media post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the media is facing a lot of flak on social media for covering the demise of the superstar and not focusing on other issues, the man’s obituary seems to have clicked with the netizens.

Kartik’s note reads, “With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms ME Dia, beloved daughter of Mr EE Dom (FR) and wife of Mr T Ruth in New Delhi on September 8,2020. Mourned by friends and family.” The note was published in the national newspaper The Hindu and the person who sent it was surprised that it got published in the first place. He took to Twitter to express his elation and mentioned he was thankful to the paper for carrying his listing.

As soon as the Obituary hit twitter, it went viral. Many people noticed the clever use of words in the obituary note amid the current times of media coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and lauded the creator as we. A user wrote, “Buddy your a rock star! Just absolutely craziness brilliant!” Another wrote, “Great! confused! but relevant and relieved for Obituary MeDia, FR EEDom and TRuth.”

Take a look at the viral newspaper Obituary:

Brilliant!! reminds me of this death notice in the Times of India in June 1975

It says,

D'OCracy - D.E.M., beloved husband of T. Ruth, loving father of L.I. Bertie, brother of Faith, Hope, Justicia, expired on June 26. pic.twitter.com/OTjzIk1tCL — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) September 11, 2020

Well done! I share your passions and your concerns. — spa_jack (@spa_us) September 11, 2020

Buddy your a rock star! Just absolutely craziness brilliant! — Faraz Alam Sagar (@farazsagar) September 11, 2020

A user even pointed out that Kartik’s obituary was very similar to the one that came out back in 1975 in Times of India when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declared an Emergency in the nation. Speaking to the News Minute, Kartik explained that amid the current state of the economy, he wanted people to take note of things and that is what sparked it. He said, “Ever since the GDP contracted by 24%, I was diligently checking the 9 pm news every day to see what they're talking about. I personally wanted to know if this was something that could have been avoided and get some information on it. But every day, it was the same story. All channels were talking about the same thing and indulging in over-the-top coverage.”

Well, netizens surely seem to be impressed by the same!

Also Read|PUBG BANNED by Government of India along with 118 mobile apps which pose threat to integrity of the country

Share your comment ×