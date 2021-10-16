VIRAL PICS: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva proudly lifts IPL 2021 trophy after CSK defeats KKR in finals

It has been a long wait for Chennai Super Kings to lift the trophy of IPL 2021. Last night in Dubai, the dream came true for the 4th time for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings squad as they lifted the IPL 2021 trophy after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals. While MS Dhoni and his squad lifted the trophy, it was his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni's photos with the cup that are now going viral. For those who are unaware, Ziva along with Sakshi Singh Dhoni have been rooting in the stands for MS Dhoni all through the tournament.

After CSK lifted the trophy, Sakshi shared adorable photos of Ziva with the IPL 2021 cup on her daughter's social media handle. In the photos, little Ziva could be seen trying to get a hold of the huge cup. The little one is seen clad in a pretty floral dress and her hair is pulled back in a ponytail. She can be seen proudly lifting the IPL 2021 trophy after her dad MS Dhoni and his squad Chennai Super Kings won it for the 4th time. The photos were shared with a caption, 'Whistle Podu.'

Take a look:

Not just this, Suresh Raina also shared several photos with his wife Priyanka Raina and kids while posing with MS Dhoni, Sakshi and Ziva. He penned a sweet note as the IPL 2021 tournament came to an end for them on a high note. He wrote, "It is an absolute bliss on winning our 4th IPL. Extremely proud to be among such brilliant team players & leadership, heartfelt thanks @chennaiipl for putting all the efforts & making this journey a memorable one! #IPLFinal #champions #WhistlePodu #family #Yellove."

Click HERE to see Suresh Raina's photos

With this, the IPL 2021 tournament ended and CSK went home with the trophy for the 4th time. Earlier, MS Dhoni also achieved another feat of completing 100 catches and became the first player in the history of the tournament to do so for any franchise.

