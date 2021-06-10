VIRAL: UP Police makes The Family Man 2's Chellam sir part of helpline post; Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK react

Amid the popularity of season 2 of The Family Man, UP Police has gone on to feature an important character Chellam Sir from the show in their recent post. The Up Police post featuring Chellam sir has gone viral & evoked a response from Manoj Bajpayee as well.

A character on The Family Man season 2 that left an impact on audiences with limited screen time is Chellam Sir played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. The fans of the Family Man 2 have not only loved Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni on the show but have also been in awe of Chellam sir. Seeing the massive love coming in for Chellam Sir, UP Police also spun around their latest post about their 24X7 helpline number around his character from the show.

Taking to their Twitter handle, UP Police created an image with various crimes that they help stop owing to the helpline number of 112. In the centre of it all was Chellam Sir's photo from the Family Man 2. By adding the reliable character's photo, UP Police promoted their helpline number to be a reliable one and urged citizens to use it. Sharing the post that had a tag line 'A dependable help line for every family man', UP Police wrote, "UP 112, A 24/7 solution for every family in crisis, an all weather helpline, a true saviour for all seasons !" Seeing the post, Manoj and creators of the show, Raj & DK reacted to UP Police's tweet.

Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

We love your sense of humour @Uppolice — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 9, 2021

Manoj went on to praise Chellam Sir and called him a 'rockstar.' On the other hand, Raj & DK praised UP Police's sense of humour. Seeing the cute banter between UP Police and Manoj, fans too jumped in. A fan wrote, "@rajndk sir please make a spin-off series on CHELLAM sir." Another wrote, "kids google it, legends chellam sir." Another wrote, "Chellam sir is a new google man."

Chellam sir is a new google man — KirtiC (@KirtiC5) June 9, 2021

Chellum sir chaa gaye — Rishabh bhargav (@Bhriguvanshi121) June 9, 2021

In no time, UP Police's post managed to go viral as netizens loved how they managed to use a trending topic in an informative post. What do you think about the post? Tell us in the comment section.

