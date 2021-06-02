VIRAL VIDEO: 2 senior citizens hilariously fighting over a game of carrom will remind you of your childhood

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, people have resorted to playing board games at home. However, a pair of senior citizens got into a tussle over a game of carrom and their video has sent Twitter on a nostalgic trip.

The internet is filled with several hilarious videos and some even take us back to our childhood. Amid the pandemic and the lockdown, people are opting for different ways to keep themselves busy including playing board games. However, what happens when board games lead to a tussle at home? Well, the answer to it has come in the form of a video of 2 senior men fighting over a game of carrom board. The video has not only managed to remind netizens of their own childhood days but also left many laughing.

In a video shared by a Twitter user Shobhana, we can see two senior citizens sitting by each other's side and playing a game of carrom. However, when one of them tries to touch the board and the pieces are kept in the middle, the other one loses his cool. He is seen getting up from his place and going all out to get into a physical tussle with his friend. While doing so, he ends up even damaging his watch and it leaves him more agitated. On the other hand, the other senior man who was hit, is left laughing. The video was shared with a caption, "कहते है...बचपन ओर पचपन एक से होते है (It is said that childhood and fifty-five are the same)."

Take a look:

As soon as the video began circulating on social media, Twitter users began sharing their take on the same. Many were reminded of their own childhood days. A user wrote, "Can't stop laughing... amazing." Another wrote, "little sibling's fight." Another wrote, "So sweet."

The adorable video managed to garner 15.7K views on Twitter and it seems people were reminded of their own childhood by seeing the senior men fighting. What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments.

Credits :Shobhana Gurjar Twitter

