Viral Video: 5 year old Dharamshala boy asks tourists to wear masks; Becomes police mascot

5-year-old boy Amit who sells balloons to contribute to his parent’s income was seen on the streets of Bhagsunag in McLeodganj asking people to wear masks.

Recently a video has been going viral on the internet where a 5-year-old boy termed by netizens as the little ‘corona warrior’ has won people’s hearts after he was seen spreading awareness related to COVID 19 by relentlessly asking people to wear face masks. Amit, who sells balloons to supplement the earnings of his parents was standing in the crowded street of Bhagsunag, McLeodganj Dharamshala, and was asking people to put on their masks and stay safe. His video was shared on the Instagram page, Dharmshalalocal, and was widely circulated and people poured in love and adoration for the child.

“This little kid was seen on the streets on Dharamshala asking people to wear a mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?” read the caption of the post. The child who originally hails from Gujarat said, “I would see policemen asking people use a mask. So, I thought I should also do it, as people were not following protocol.” The video has since been trending heavily across social media platforms. The boy has been appointed as a police mascot by the local police as a token of appreciation for his good deeds.

The local police honored Amit by gifting a Pahari cap with some snacks along with energy drinks. Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “I have directed that police assistance rooms be set up at McLeodganj and Bhasunag to tackle the massive tourist influx. We will impose heavy penalties on those not following the norms.” He also added by saying that he would McLeodganj on Thursday to review the situation.

