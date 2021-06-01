VIRAL VIDEO: 6 year old girl adorably laments to PM Modi 'why so much homework for kids?' J&K Governor replies

A cute video of a young girl from Jammu & Kashmir has taken over the internet. In the video, the girl can be seen complaining about too much homework on online classes.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic has been extremely hard for everyone across the world and it has been worse for tiny humans, the kids whose schools have been shut for the longest time. Classes have shifted to online teaching and amid it all, work seems to have increased. Speaking of this, a 6 year old girl from Jammu and Kashmir spoke about the woes of 'too much' homework in a video and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an adorable way.

Her complaint video about attending back to back classes on zoom has gone viral on social media and has evoked a sweet response from the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, the girl is seen asking PM Modi, 'why so much homework for kids?' She goes on to highlight her ordeal of attending class after class since she wakes up in the morning and says that so much work is reserved for older kids and not little ones like her. She ends the video by saying 'Ab Kya Karein? Goodbye Modi Saab.'

Take a look:

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

The Governor of J&K's office retweeted the viral video and wrote, "Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss." Seeing the little girl's complain, Twitter too could relate to her story and many loved how she articulated the problem in a cute manner.

A user wrote, "Cuteness Overload. Why grown ups don't have that innocense." Another wrote, "Uff I have watched her at least 50 times and still can’t get enough. ‘Ab kyaa kareiinnnnn?!'"

