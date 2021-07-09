VIRAL VIDEO: 63 year old woman dances to Deepika Padukone's song 'Mohe Rang Do Laal'; Don't miss her moves

An old woman has redefined the age by performing Kathak dance on the song. She often shares her videos on Instagram

It is said that age is just a number and this old woman has just proved it. A video has gone viral on the internet and left people in awe. A woman aged 63-year-old is dancing like a pro and is leaving everyone in shock. Yes, you are reading right. The woman named Ravi Bala Sharma dancing on the song ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ is setting the internet on fire. She is popularly called dancing dadi among Instagram followers and is often seen sharing her dance videos.

Recently, she shared a video of her in which she can be seen dancing to Bajirao Mastani's song Mohe Rang Do. In the video, she is seen dressed in a black skirt with a printed dupatta. She has tied her hair in braided style. She is nailing from her expressions and beautiful smile. In the popular number Deepika Padukone is seen dancing in the Amar Palace. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh. The period drama received a good response from the audience.

Coming back to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Oh this is simply beautiful Such grace and joy! And matching moves.” While another wrote, “Lovely expressions and very graceful.”

Many fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. As mentioned in India Today, she had worked as a music teacher in a government school for 27 years. She is a trained Kathak dancer. She created her Instagram and Facebook accounts last year and started posting her dance videos.

