VIRAL VIDEO: Baby elephant falls into reservoir, gets rescued by forest officials; Netizens hail the team work

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a baby elephant being rescued by wildlife officials and other team members. The heartwarming video left Twitter users lauding the work done by the forest officials.

Amid the nation battling COVID 19 pandemic, the forest officials are continuing to their jobs of taking care of animals. Recently, an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video clip that was lauded by netizens for the team work it showcased by the forest officials in rescuing a baby elephant who fell in a reservoir. A video shared by the IFS officer showcases the ordeal of a baby elephant who accidentally fell in a water reservoir. Post that, the wildlife squad got together for a rescue operation.

In the video, we can see the territorial team, wildlife squad and veterinary team together working to rescue the baby elephant from the reservoir. At the end, using ropes and sticks, they are able to help the baby elephant and as soon as it is out of the ditch, it runs away in the bushes. The IFS officer claimed that the mother of the baby elephant was watching the rescue operation from a safe distance. Sharing the information, the officer wrote, "Kiddo fell into reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching from safe. Our team."

Take a look:

Kiddo fell into reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching from safe. Our team. pic.twitter.com/NqSnhH94Rs — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

Range territorial team. It took 3-4 hours. But all went fine without any harm to mother or calf. It will be repaired soon with protection this time. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

This is how unfolded. Watchtower staff called control room & range control by RT. Patrolling party reached first. Local range staff reached then. Mobile squad as backup. And vet team for care. All communication through RT for location & information. Four hours all went normal. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

Since it was place where no vehicle can go. No mobile network. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

Further, explaining how the incident unfolded, he added, "Range territorial team. It took 3-4 hours. But all went fine without any harm to mother or calf. It will be repaired soon with protection this time. This is how unfolded. Watchtower staff called control room & range control by RT. Patrolling party reached first. Local range staff reached then. Mobile squad as backup. And vet team for care. All communication through RT for location & information. Four hours all went normal." As soon as he shared the video clip, netizens began lauding the team work.

A Twitter user wrote, "Commendable effort by the team. Extremely great effort by the lil one." Another wrote, "Mother elephant was sure that your wildlife squad team would be able to rescue her kid."

Prior to this incident, another video of an elephant being rescued from a pit went viral on social media with the help if a JCB. The cute reaction and the way the elephant thanked the JCB left netizens in awe. The forest officials managed to save the life of the elephant in that video too.

Tell us what are your thoughts about the same in the comments.

Also Read|VIRAL VIDEO: ITBP constable sings Sanju's 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' to salute & cheer COVID 19 warriors

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Parveen Kaswan IFS

Share your comment ×