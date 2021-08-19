Viral Video: Bengaluru ragpicker’s excellent command over English leaves netizens in awe

The social media is a place that can bring anyone into the spotlight in no time and displays some extraordinary talent of people around the world. And while every day comes with a new viral video, a ragpicker from Bengaluru has made her way to the headlines after a video of herself surfaced on social media which has left the netizens amazed. In the video, which has been shared by an Instagram user named Shachina Heggar, the old woman’s excellent command over the English language is grabbing massive attention.

In the video, the woman named Cecilia Margaret Lawrence speaking about her life and revealed that she stayed in Japan for a couple of years. The old ragpicker was seen wearing a blue saree, had a flower tucked in her hair and was also carrying a bible. In the viral video, this ragpicker was seen recalling her old days and stated that she isn’t alone as she has God with her. She even had a pic of Mother Mary with her. Her video went viral in no time and her excellent communication skills left everyone surprised.

Check out the Bangalore ragpicker’s viral video here:

Meanwhile, netizens have been hailing the woman’s fluent English. While Yuvika Chaudhary is all hearts for the woman, one of the Instagram users wrote, “My god she is an Anglo Indian beautiful English hope someone helps her out”. Another user took to the comment section and commented, “That’s why they say don’t judge a book by its cover”. On the other hand, many also wished that help should reach the woman at the earliest.

