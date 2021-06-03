VIRAL Video: A bird builds its nest inside large leaf; Netizens are in awe of nature & call it beautiful

A video of a bird’s nest with eggs inside a leaf has taken the internet by storm with netizens calling nature a beautiful phenomenon. Check out the video below:

The second wave of the COVID 19 has left many reeling. From hospitals overflowing with patients, shortage of medicines and oxygen, the suffering is not just limited to physical, but the pandemic has also taken a toll on mental health. Amid this, people have been trying their bit to spread positivity and bring smiles to our faces. Every day, we come across viral videos which lighten up our mood during these tough times. Recently, a video, showing a bird’s nest inside a large leaf has taken the internet by storm.

This trending video, which is doing rounds on social media, has left everyone in awe of nature. The ten-second clip showed a large leaf with both ends of it appeared seemingly stitched. Inside the leaf covering, a bird’s nest can be seen with eggs in it. A Twitter user named Buitengebieden shared the video and wrote, “Nature is beautiful..”

Take a look at the post below:

Beautiful very nice

Thank God Amen — Samer Houmani (@SamerHoumani2) June 3, 2021

You won't see anything more wonderful on Twitter tonight https://t.co/ioBiBJ7o13 — Felicity Hayes-McCoy (@fhayesmccoy) June 2, 2021

Twitterati praised Mother Nature and called the video beautiful. One user commented, “You won't see anything more wonderful on Twitter tonight.” Another said, “What a lovely find! Stay safe…”

“Beautiful very nice Thank God Amen,” reads another comment. Raising a concern for the nest, one netizen shared the video and wrote, “Let’s hope there isn’t a lot of wind in this forest.”

Let us know what you think of it in the comments section below.

