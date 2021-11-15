Viral Video: Couple falls in middle of sea during parasailing after parachute rope breaks

Life is all about uncertainty. We never know what might happen in the next second. As much as life’s unpredictability scares us, it is also the beauty of life. Given this unpredictability, life can take a drastic turn in no time and this is what happened with a couple in Diu wherein their holiday turned into the tragedy which has left everyone horrified. This happened when the couple were enjoying their time parasailing during their beach vacation and ended up falling in the middle of the sea.

A video of this tragedy that has gone viral on social media has been garnering a lot of attention. In the video, a couple was seen all excited as they tried parasailing while someone on the boat was capturing their experience on the camera. As they went up in the air with the help of the parachute, one could feel the chill down the spine. However, soon this excitement turns into shock as the rope tying the parachute to the boat broke following which the couple fell straight into the sea. One could hear people screaming in shock as the couple fell.

Check out the viral video here:

As the video went viral on social media, people have been concerned about the well being of the couple. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Ohhhh god....hope they are saved...” Another user took to the comment section and wrote, “They have life jacket, hope they are safe now!”. On the other hand, some of the netizens called it a risky sport.