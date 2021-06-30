VIRAL VIDEO: COVID 19 ambulance drivers keep their spirits up by singing songs during their shift

A group of ambulance drivers can be seen singing songs in a viral video for relaxation and to keep their spirits up.

In this pandemic, many people lost their lives or their loved ones. The pandemic not only affected the close relatives but also the doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers. The aforementioned people are not just working but also risking their lives to save the patients. They are working beyond their shifts and ensuring to provide service to all those in need. Each day, everyone is finding some reason or the other to keep working in these times and to keep their spirits up. To keep up with all these, some are making use of songs and dancing to relax themselves.

Recently, a video has been going viral on the internet that shows a group of ambulance drivers singing songs together and loosening up. The video is from Aizawl, Mizoram, and in the caption, it is written, “Ambulance drivers for Covid 19 patients in Aizawl taking a break and singing during their night shift. The incredible work they have been doing, accompanied by the song (an appeal to God to put an end to one's misery), have won hearts all around.”.

Take a look at the video-

People are sending love to these ambulance drivers in the comments section by constantly dropping heart emojis. A user commented “Salute”. The video has collected more than 44,000 views after it was shared. Earlier, a video of healthcare workers from Jammu & Kashmir went viral. In the video, the healthcare workers can be seen dancing to the song Kala Chashma after finishing the door-to-door vaccination.

Credits :Mizoram Instagram

Share your comment ×