VIRAL VIDEO: Cute dada and dadi playing cool after 70s are totally giving millennials a run for their money

With the COVID 19 pandemic hitting the world, netizens are looking for ways to spread positivity. Amid this, we found an adorable video of a couple over 70s showing off their swag like a boss and winning hearts.

It has been a trying few months since the second wave of COVID 19 hit India and amid this, social media is proving to be beneficial. Those who can't physically do much are using social media to spread positivity amid the negative atmosphere. Speaking of this, a cute older couple has been posting cute videos on social media and winning the hearts of netizens. A couple that goes by the handle Mr and Mrs Verma has been posting cool reel videos and winning over the internet.

A recent video featuring the cute dada and dadi showcases how they are 'playing it cool' after the 70s. In the video, we get to see them ace dance steps and then change into cool Gen-Z avatars in a jiffy. With dadu rocking a bandana and cool jacket and dadi matching up to his swag, one cannot take their eyes off this senior couple. Even younger millennials were left in awe of this viral older couple and could not stop gushing over them.

Take a look: (Click HERE or on the photo to see video)

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans started commenting on the couple. A user wrote, "Such cuties, sweetest." Another wrote, "Nyc god bless u both of u." A user expressed,"Every house needs such dada dadi."

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, several social media users are using their handles to spread positivity in the midst of negativity. Many are even using social media to amplify calls for help for those who are battling COVID 19. Celebs like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and more are doing their bit to help save lives of people by amplifying their needs on social media and also trying to arrange for medications, beds and more.

