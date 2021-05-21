  1. Home
  2. trending

VIRAL VIDEO: Cute dada and dadi playing cool after 70s are totally giving millennials a run for their money

With the COVID 19 pandemic hitting the world, netizens are looking for ways to spread positivity. Amid this, we found an adorable video of a couple over 70s showing off their swag like a boss and winning hearts.
6401 reads Mumbai
trending videos,Viral Videos VIRAL VIDEO: Cute dada and dadi playing cool after 70s are totally giving millennials a run for their money
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been a trying few months since the second wave of COVID 19 hit India and amid this, social media is proving to be beneficial. Those who can't physically do much are using social media to spread positivity amid the negative atmosphere. Speaking of this, a cute older couple has been posting cute videos on social media and winning the hearts of netizens. A couple that goes by the handle Mr and Mrs Verma has been posting cool reel videos and winning over the internet. 

A recent video featuring the cute dada and dadi showcases how they are 'playing it cool' after the 70s. In the video, we get to see them ace dance steps and then change into cool Gen-Z avatars in a jiffy. With dadu rocking a bandana and cool jacket and dadi matching up to his swag, one cannot take their eyes off this senior couple. Even younger millennials were left in awe of this viral older couple and could not stop gushing over them. 

Take a look: (Click HERE or on the photo to see video)

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans started commenting on the couple. A user wrote, "Such cuties, sweetest." Another wrote, "Nyc god bless u both of u." A user expressed,"Every house needs such dada dadi." 

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, several social media users are using their handles to spread positivity in the midst of negativity. Many are even using social media to amplify calls for help for those who are battling COVID 19. Celebs like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and more are doing their bit to help save lives of people by amplifying their needs on social media and also trying to arrange for medications, beds and more. 

Also Read|VIRAL VIDEO: Man finds a perfect way to keep COVID 19 at bay amid travel; Netizens say 'Market me ana chahiye'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Mr and Mrs Verma Instagram

You may like these
VIRAL VIDEO: Man finds a perfect way to keep COVID 19 at bay amid travel; Netizens say 'Market me ana chahiye'
Netizens hail a Nagpur man who feeds 150 stray dogs daily since last 11 years & calls them 'Bachas'; WATCH
A toddler goes 'Oh Ho' to the tunes of Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and it'll ward off your lockdown woes; WATCH
VIRAL VIDEO: A dog adorably doing yoga with pet parent will beat your mid week blues
Man ACCIDENTALLY throws his phone in the bear shelter in Zoo; watch the VIRAL video
PM Modi gets emotional as he pays tribute to people who died of COVID 19: This virus snatched many loved ones
close