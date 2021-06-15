VIRAL VIDEO: Desi Mother dismisses Rs 35K fancy belt as school belt in a funny reaction; Internet is in splits

Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet that shows a desi mom calling an expensive luxury belt a school belt, the video is going viral.

In Delhi, a woman named Chabi Gupta got an unexpected reaction from her mother when she told her that her recent purchase, a belt from Gucci store costs Rs 35,000. On hearing her mother’s response Chabi was totally surprised. Chabi’s mother, Anita Gupta, dismissed the Rs 35,000 Gucci product by saying that it looks like the belt worn by students in Delhi Public School in Ranchi. Chabi Gupta managed to record the entire scenario on her phone and shared it on her Instagram and in no time, the video went viral.

In the video, Anita can be seen taking the red and green Gucci belt out of the box and asking, “Yeh DPS ka belt hai? Kitne ka hai? (Is this the belt of Delhi Public School? What is it worth?)", to which Chabi replied, “Rs 35,000”.

Anita then gave a hilariously surprising response to the answer, “Rs 35,000 ka belt hai? Kya isme khaasiyat hai? Ranchi mein DPS ka belt jaisa lag raha hai. Aur yeh GG nikal denge toh 150 mein mil jaata.(This belt is for Rs 35,000? What is so great about this? Also if the GG is removed you could have gotten this belt for Rs 150.)"

In the video, Chabi can be heard laughing and her mother further added, “Khaali haath mein paisa hona chahiye, aur barbaad hona chahiye. (All you can do is waste money)". The video has already gone viral on social media and users can’t help but laugh hysterically. A user commented, “Omg!!! GG ee ka likhal hai So cuteee”. Another user commented, “Aunty stole my heart !!”

