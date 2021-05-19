VIRAL VIDEO: A dog adorably doing yoga with pet parent will beat your mid week blues

In a video that has managed to impress everyone across the globe including former TV star Aashka Goradia, a cute dog is seen mimicking its parent's yoga asanas. The video was also shared by former professional basketball player Rex Chapman.

The internet is a space that is full of surprises and today, a video that has caught the attention of netizens is of a cute dog doing yoga with his pet parent. While often several videos of animals doing stunts go viral, this cute video of an Australian Shepherd named Secret is bound to win your hearts and make you forget your COVID 19 lockdown woes. The video features the cute doggo mimicking its hooman named Mary and doing yoga.

The cute video managed to leave everyone on social media in awe of Secret. We can see it rolling out the mat like its hooman in the video and then doing different Yoga asanas just like its parent in the video. We can see it stretch, lifting a leg for an asana, lying down with its stomach up just like its parent in the video. Seeing the cute video, netizens have been gushing over it. Even former Television actress Aashka Goradia commented on the video reel shared by Mary on her and Secret's Instagram handle. Aashka wrote, "Sweet tears.... no content will ever beat yours... it’s TRUE LOVE."

Take a look at the video: (CLICK HERE to see the full video)

This dog is actually doing yoga... pic.twitter.com/d7oK5EJa2l — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 17, 2021

Not just Aashka, even former basketball champ Rex Chapman also shared the video on his Twitter handle and was left in awe of the doggo. He wrote, "This dog is actually doing yoga..." Several netizens commented on his video and were pleasantly surprised. A user wrote, "Hah, this is amazing. You couldn't get a cat to do this in a million years." Another wrote, "Omggggggggggg if that isn't the MOST precious thing I've seen!!!!!"

The video was shared with a cute caption that reads as, "Some more simple morning Doga. Secret has been working on the last pose for a while now, but I think she’s finally gotten the hang of it! At first, she had a hard time holding her paws without rolling onto one side or the other, but she’s learned how to keep her balance." Seeing the cute video, netizens surely have been loving the bond between the human and the canine. What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments.

