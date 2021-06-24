  1. Home
Viral Video: Elephant family enjoying munching on leaves is the best thing you'll see on the internet today

A video of an elephant family enjoying their time in the forest is winning hearts for all the right reasons.
June 25, 2021
The social media is a place that often has some interesting content doing the round and entertaining people. And while social media was one of the major platforms that kept people intrigued during the COVID 19 lockdown, there are several videos that managed to bring solace to millions of people. Amid this, a video of a family of elephants have also been doing the rounds on various social media platforms and it is grabbing a lot of attention leaving everyone in awe.

The video, which was posted by Nuxalbari Tea Estate on micro blogging site Twitter featured an elephant family as they enjoyed eating leaves, grass and twigs in a forest. Interestingly, a baby elephant was also spotted in the video who was relishing the juicy leaves with its family. This adorable video was captioned as, “Elephant herds are now spending nights and even entire days here. Our elephant pool and streams provide ample water, there are plenty of trees and grasses for forage, and because they feel safe, some even lie down for a nap”.

Take a look at the video:

Interestingly, Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen reposted the video and wrote, “The family that cares for each other, stay together”. Soon, the video was showered with immense love from the netizens. One of the users wrote, “Wish the Elephant Mummies could give us humans, lecture on Happy, Joint Family dynamics.” Another Twitter user tweeted, “What a beautiful sight! Esp that little one” along with a heart emoticon.

Credits :Nuxalbari Tea Estate Twitter

