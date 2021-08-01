Viral VIDEO: Elephant flaunts her trunk skills as she searches for food; Netizens left in awe

Elephants are one of the most friendly animals on the planet. They always steal the show whenever any video goes viral. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has posted a video clip of an elephant showing off her trunk skills in the forest. It has left netizens in awe and they are calling her ‘Beautiful’. The video is trending as people are sharing it from their accounts.

In the video, she is seen walking through a forest and twists her trunk while selecting plants and shrubs, and lifts them with ease. “Twist and Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life, and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant,” the caption reads. As soon as the video was shared, it grabbed everyone’s attention.

One of the users wrote, “Shes so dainty, too. One big pull becomes smaller with a shake. Such a lady, my girl’. Another wrote, “Indeed-I hope everybody who can will support these magnificent creatures.” “What a dedicated foodie little Olorien is!! And those trunk skills are legendary!! Dexterous, purposeful, and skilled! Olorien certainly knows what she wants,” writes a user.

Check the tweet here:

Twist & Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life - and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant: https://t.co/ksAyIMse4T pic.twitter.com/mUvqAs782L — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021

To note, elephants are the largest existing land animals. They are scattered throughout sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia and are found in different habitats, including savannahs, forests, deserts, and marshes. They are herbivorous, and they stay near water when it is accessible.

