VIRAL VIDEO: ITBP constable sings Sanju's 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' to salute & cheer COVID 19 warriors

Amid the COVID 19 crisis in India, Corona warriors are doing their bit to save lives. Amid this, an ITBP personnel has gone ahead to boost the morale of all frontline heroes by crooning Ranbir Kapoor's song from Sanju.
With the rise in the number of COVID 19 cases in the country over the past few months, the frontline workers are doing their best to save the lives of people. Amid this, to boost the morale of the frontline warriors, several social media users are sending positive messages. Among them, a video tweeted by the official handle of ITBP, features a constable named Lovely Singh crooning 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' to cheer the frontline warriors. The video dated May 16, 2021, has caught the attention of netizens. 

It features constable Lovely Singh sitting on a chair with his guitar as he dedicates Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju song to all the Corona warriors who are battling it out to win against the pandemic. He is seen strumming the guitar and crooning the song featured in Sanju and sending positive vibes to all. The video was tweeted by the official handle of ITBP with a caption, "कर हर मैदान फतह...कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल लवली सिंह, आईटीबीपी का सलाम  Constable Lovely Singh, ITBP sings for Corona Warriors."

Take a look:

As soon as the video caught the attention of netizens, it went viral on social media. A user wrote, "Real hero's simultaneously very good singer." Another wrote, "Wow than original Very young at heart voice and vocal range JAI HIND." A user wrote, "Just wow !! Kya baat hai ! Awesome."

Amid the pandemic, ITBP handle has been sharing videos by its officers on social media to boost the morale of the COVID 19 warriors who are doing their bit to make lives better amid the pandemic. Even Celebs from Bollywood are coming forward to help out people in the hour of need. Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and more have done their bit to amplify calls for help and some have even provided resources. Sonu Sood has been relentlessly working to support those in need of supplies and many people go to meet the actor to ask for help. Amid the second wave, India has been hit badly and the death toll due to COVID 19 crossed the 3 Lakh mark recently. However, the vaccination programme has been ramped up and the age also has been lowered to 18 Plus. 

