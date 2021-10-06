Viral Video: This little kid rapping Apna Time Aayega has Ranveer Singh in awe

Ranveer Singh’s performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has been one of his career best stints. The actor played the role of a rapper in the movie and his performance won millions of hearts. In fact, his song Apna Time Aayega has a different fan following altogether and managed to strike the right chord with the hearts. And while it’s been over two years since the release of the movie, Apna Time Aayega made the headlines once again after a fan video of the song went viral on social media.

It so happened that a video of a little kid had surfaced on social media wherein is he was seen flaunting his rapping skills while grooving to Apna Time Aayega. The video was shot in a village in the hills wherein the little kid was seen donning a black coloured turtle neck t-shirt with brown trousers and boots. His swag was unmissable in the video and managed to grab a lot of attention. Interestingly, not just the netizens, even Ranveer is in awe of the kid’s swag. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This little Monpa kid…..is my spirit animal !!! You’z a whole vibe, my lil’ brotha ! #loveit #apnatimeaayega”.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s post:

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan directorial ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, etc. Besides, he will also be seen playing a cameo in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi which will have Akshay Kumar in the lead.