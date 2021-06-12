Viral Video: Mama dog bringing a toy for her little puppies will instantly lift your mood

A video of mama doggo named Dita holding the toy in her mouth and dropping it next to her puppies has taken the internet by storm. Take a look.

It is said that if the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all. Dogs are known for their selfless love and are said to be the most loyal pets. Several videos of happy dogs often surface online and each time we come across such adorable videos, it puts a smile on our face. Recently, a video of mama dog bringing a toy for her little puppies has taken the internet by storm.

This viral video is doing rounds on social media with netizens gushing over the little puppies. An Instagram user named Laursans Labs shared the cute video with his followers and wrote, “Some say it takes a village - Dita says same! And her bestie Baby Grinch is an integral part of that village the Charcuterie Litter and their sweet mama are doing great - Dita is soo sweet with them as you can see!” In the clip, the mama dog named Dita can be seen holding the toy in her mouth and then gently dropping it next to her puppies.

Check out the video below:

Notably, netizens have showered much love on the video and called it adorable. One user commented on the post, “I’ll just be rewatching this all day...” Another said, “Oh my! What love what joy!”

“Omgosh what a sweet mommy,” reads another comment. One of the users said, “OMG I cannot handle the cute!”

Needless to say, this video will surely lift your mood and will make you watch it on loop.

Also Read: I&B Minister: Exempting digital news content from ambit of Digital Media Rules 2021 can’t be acceded

Credits :Laursans Labs Instagram

Share your comment ×