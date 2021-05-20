VIRAL VIDEO: Man finds a perfect way to keep COVID 19 at bay amid travel; Netizens say 'Market me ana chahiye'

Amid COVID 19 pandemic, people have been coming up with hilarious ways to keep social distance. Now, a video clip shared on Twitter has left netizens in splits as it features a COVID 19 innovation by a man to travel in public transport.

The world has been hit by the COVID 19 pandemic since last year and well, the rules to keep it at bay have remained the same. Wearing a mask, keeping social distance, washing hands, and not touching people or surfaces, vaccinations are among the common rules to be followed to avoid COVID 19. However, there are people who are taking following rules to a new level and proof of it was shared in a viral clip on Twitter. A man travelling in metro could be seen sitting in a bubble of his own and it left fellow passengers in splits.

Shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, a video features a man, seemingly out of India, sitting in the corner of a metro train. He is seen keeping busy on his phone while passengers looked on and laughed. The reason for their laughter was the fact that the man had completely boxed the upper part of his body in a plastic box covered with polythene all over. The man seemed to be sitting comfortably in his own bio bubble and well, it left everyone impressed and amused.

Take a look:

Sharing the clip, Harsh Goenka wrote, "Social distancing #CoronaInnovation" The clip had over 20 thousand views and many comments. A user wrote, "Will follow while going in metro post lock down." Another wrote, "Very nice ye market me ana Chahiye." A user wrote, "Necessity is the mother of invention."

Amid the pandemic, several such clips with unique ways of following COVID 19 rules have been breaking the internet. Amid India trying to grapple with the second wave of COVID 19, such videos come as a respite for everyone amid the grim atmosphere. Meanwhile, celebs too have stepped up and are doing their bit to help those in need. Stars like Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar have been hailed by citizens for helping out in hours of need.

