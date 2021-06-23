  1. Home
  2. trending

Viral Video: Man saves overturning auto with hands; Don't miss the hilarious 'desi tech humour'

A video has been going viral on the internet that shows a man about to get hit by an over-turning auto. Read on to know more.
9356 reads Mumbai
Man saving himself from the auto Viral Video: Man saves overturning auto with hands; Don't miss the hilarious 'desi tech humour' (Pic Credit- Anand Mahindra Twitter)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Twitter, Mahindra Group’s Chairman, Anand Mahindra frequently shares motivational posts and entertaining videos with his followers. On Wednesday, The Chairman amused the internet with a humorous video. Anand Mahindra commented on Twitter saying "nothing beats tech-humour" and that he would want to see more desi representations of digital phrases. Over 100k people have watched the video posted by him. In the video, an auto-rickshaw can be seen taking a quick bend and almost overturning in the 9-second footage. The auto is about to hit a man walking on the street when he uses his hands to put the auto back onto its wheels. 

The text on the video read "Auto correct." Anand Mahindra captioned the video as, “Hilarious. Nothing beats Desi ‘Tech-Humour.’ I’d love to see more such Desi Depictions of Digital terms. What would you show for ‘Spell Check?’ A devotee gazing at a meditating Guru”. The video was shared on Tuesday evening and since then, more than 111K people have watched it already and many users even commented on the video. A user commented, “Thank God it’s Autocorrected!... Else this run dash made by an Auto would have deleted the pedestrian on spot. “Auto delete”(App).”

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet-

Another user wrote, “Sir ji ye to Bahuballi part 3”. One more user wrote, “Today I understood where autocorrect came fromRolling on the floor laughing Thanks for teaching this in easy way sir”. Moreover, one of the users commented saying, “This is call right man at the right timeSmiling face with halo Koi doosre hota to Auto must have over turned”.

Also Read: This machine ensures COVID 19 rule breakers wear a mask at all cost; Watch the hilarious viral video

Credits :Anand Mahindra Twitter

You may like these
This machine ensures COVID 19 rule breakers wear a mask at all cost; Watch the hilarious viral video
Doting daddy MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva soak in the breathtaking Himalayan view in these adorable PICS
Netizens have a field day due to THIS scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
MS Dhoni, Ziva Singh Dhoni's latest pic from their vacay in the hills is a sweet ode to father & daughter time
International Yoga Day 2021: Sudarshan Pattnaik carves a magnificent sand art to honour the day & wish people
Amarnath Yatra cancelled for the second consecutive year amid COVID 19