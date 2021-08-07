Viral Video: Mumbai Cop displays exceptional dancing prowess on ‘Aya Hai Raja’, fans call it ‘Lay Bhaari’

The internet is filled with umpteen funny videos that are sure to give you a good laugh. Speaking of which, a new viral video of a Mumbai cop has now taken social media by storm. This officer, who is hailed as the ‘dancing cop’ won several hearts on instagram after a short clip of him performing on the track Aya Hai Raja was uploaded on the photo-sharing application. In the clip, netizens can see the cop not only nailing the hook step of the choreography, but also impressing viewers with his apt expressions.

The video was uploaded on the social media page of ‘thewardrobeengineer’ which seemingly is owned by a person named Chinmay Khedekar. The caption of the viral clip reads, “Raja ke sang sang Jhoomlo Jhoomlo. Meet the #dancingcop @amolkamble2799. What an amazing personality!! The way he moves, the way he performs, everything about him is simply Brilliant. Thank you dada @amolkamble2799 for being an inspiration to many youngsters and for following your passion even after committing to your duty. Keep Dancing & Always be as dashing as you are. Khup Prem. Shot & Edited by @blackdonutportraits. Choreography by your @thewardrobeengineer”.

Click HERE to watch the entire viral video

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed a thunderous response from people all across the country, especially Mumbaikars. With over 231K views, the clip has impressed the Marathi spirit of all Mumbaikars and Maharashtrians. The comment section of the post is flooded with sweet comments. While some appreciated the friendly nature of the cop by calling him ‘cute’, many others said ‘Lay Bhaari’ while giving their verdict.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics 2020: Haryana CM Khattar to give 6 crore, Class 1 category job to Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra