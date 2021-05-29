VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens can't get over bride & groom playing 'flip the bottle' game at wedding; Call them 'cute'

In a recent video that has taken social media by storm, a bride and groom can be seen passing time at their wedding by playing a 'flip the bottle' game. Netizens have loved the video and it has managed to go viral.

Indian weddings have always been an elaborate affair that begins usually a week before the main event where the Bride and Groom tie the knot. Not just this, the final day, when the wedding is supposed to take place, usually goes on till the wee hours of the next morning and it is bound to leave everyone bored including bride and groom in some cases. However, a recent viral video of a bride and groom beating their boredom at their wedding by playing a fun game has left netizens might impressed.

In a video that has hit social media, we can see a couple dressed as bride and groom sitting around the fire waiting to get married. However, the pandit seemed to be missing in action. While waiting for him, the couple is seen passing their time by playing a fun 'flip the bottle' game. The cute couple's shenanigans seemed to have been filmed by their videographer at the wedding and well, it is now leaving netizens in complete awe of the fun couple. The video was shared by Atul Saini on his Instagram handle. It has over 20k Likes and several comments so far.

Take a look at the video: (Click HERE to see the video)

Seeing the video, netizens were left baffled. Several commented on the same. A user wrote, "Bas yahi chemistry wala partner chahiye." Another wrote, "This has just made my day." Another wrote, "Hahahahahaha kya baat hai....shadi to hoti rhegi ab kya ham apna game na khele such a lovely video."

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, when the number of guests at a wedding are limited in most places, such videos surely come as a respite and end up making netizens laugh. What are your thoughts about the video? Tell us in the comments.

Also Read|Donkey's heartening reunion with a girl who raised it leaves netizens overwhelmed; VIRAL VIDEO

Credits :Atul Saini Instagram

Share your comment ×