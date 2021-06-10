VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens laud an RPF constable who saves a man after he slips while boarding a moving train

A video shared by Central Railways on Twitter shows how a man tried to board a moving train and slipped. An RPF constable's bravery and quick thinking saved his life.

Netizens recently witnessed an example of bravery as an RPF constable at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla, Mumbai saved the life of a passenger who tried to board a moving train and slipped. A video that was shared by Central Railways on their Twitter handle showcases the entire incident. As the CCTV at the station captured the incident, the RPF constable who saved the man's life received a lot of praise on social media for his bravery and alertness while doing duty.

In the video, we see a man running towards a moving train in the video. As he tried to board the train, the man slipped and was about to get caught under the moving train. However, the alert RPF constable named Milind Pathare pulled him away from the moving train and saved the man's life. Sharing the video of the incident, the Central Railways Twitter handle appealed to all passengers not to board moving trains. The video managed to go viral among netizens.

Take a look:

दि. 07.06.2021 को एलटीटी रेलवे स्टेशन से गोरखपुर एक्स के रवाना होते समय एक यात्री चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ते समय अपना संतुलन खो बैठा व गाडी की चपेट में आने वाला था तभी RPF आरक्षक मिलिंद पठारे ने तुरंत यात्री को खींच कर बचा लिया । कृपया, यात्री चलती ट्रेन न पकड़े। pic.twitter.com/n3XqAgCzCE — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 7, 2021

With over 3.1K Views on Twitter, the video has caught the attention of Twitter users who have gone on to laud the constable. A user wrote, "Best wishes to the R.P.Fteam at L.T.T Rly station. Nationwide the R.P.F team has been doing its best to protect the lives of bonafide railway travellers. Great work indeed." Another wrote, "Salute to RPF of LTT." Another wrote, "Salute to Railway Police Force."

Meanwhile, time and again Indian Railways has warned passengers about such incidents and urged them to not board moving trains. What are your thoughts about the video? Tell us in the comment section.

