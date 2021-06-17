Viral Video: Netizens shower love on a senior citizen singing ghazal for wife on her birthday

A senior citizen dedicates ghazal for wife on her birthday, daughter shares the video which has gone viral. The video of this old couple is going all over the internet giving people ideas for how to keep their wife happy.

There are many videos on the internet right now that are going viral. However, this one, in particular, is exceptional as it shows the love between a senior couple. The video was shared by the couple’s daughter in which Prof V K Tripathi can be seen singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. His wife can be seen enjoying the ghazal. The video is special as we can see the senior citizen is taking efforts to show his love for his wife.

Their daughter, Rakhi Tripathi shared the sweet video on her Twitter handle and jokingly wrote, “It’s mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces, These oldies I tell you”. Many users dropped sweet comments on the video, a user wrote, “She’s tapping her fingers. this is how ppl their generation express love and appreciation. Above all nothing affects me..lol this is so cute. many happy returns of the day to your mom. may God bless you all.”

Another user commented, “Oh . She is not making faces. She, on the contrary, enjoying. Though feeling little shy”. Some other user appreciated the soulful voice and wrote, “Tripathi Ji did do proper justice to the ghazal, very well done sir and also fearless in the tone as always”. The love between the couple is going all over the internet as people are sharing it constantly.

