VIRAL VIDEO: Peacock displays its plumage in all its glory as it dances & leaves netizens awestruck

A video of a Peacock enjoying itself while opening up all its feathers and dancing has hit the internet. Netizens have been gushing over the beauty of the magnificent creature.

Rarely do we ever get to see a peacock fully putting its plumage on display. However, a viral video that has hit the internet recently has left netizens mesmerised as it features the magnificent creature unfurling all its feathers in their complete glory. Initially the video was shared by Caenhill Countryside Centre's Twitter handle on May 30 and post it, it received a lot of love from netizens worldwide. Now, the video is going viral on social media and users cannot stop gushing over the beauty of the bird.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen also shared the same video and wrote, "Beat your weekday blues - just watch this beautiful display." The video features a peacock putting its glorious plumage on display as it dances and the slow motion clip manages to leave everyone mesmerised by the beauty of the colours. The video shared by the IFS officer received over 95K views and several comments by users who were in awe of the creature and its beauty.

Beat your weekday blues - just watch this beautiful display Caenhillcc pic.twitter.com/ZFM9QuxA2I — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 1, 2021

A user wrote, "simply scintillating. cant take my eyes off.." Another wrote, "Ooooh. Is this for real. Never seen anything like this.." Another wrote, "Life should be enjoyed. Be like a Peacock and dance with all your beauty." The 23-second clip managed to give netizens a sneak peek of a peacock's glory when it displays its plumage openly.

Amid the pandemic, several Twitter users have been sharing stunning animal videos as a way to spread some positivity on social media in these trying times. What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.

