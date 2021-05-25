VIRAL VIDEO: Sadhu wears a herbal mask made of neem & tulsi to combat COVID 19 and talks about its benefits

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, wearing a mask is mandatory. However, a Sadhu came up with a herbal mask amid the second wave and his video explaining its benefits went viral on the internet.

As the nation battles COVID 19 currently, the protocols to combat the virus have remained the same. Wear a mask, sanitize, don't touch surfaces or people and keep social distance are some rules to keep COVID 19 at bay. However, many people have given their own unique twist to the masks and now, a video of a Sadhu is going viral on the internet due to his herbal take on masks. In a video that has hit the internet like a storm, we can see a Sadhu wearing a mask made out of neem and tulsi leaves.

In the video, the Sadhu is seen flaunting the herbal mask and even highlighting its benefits. Further, he is seen explaining how the herbal mask is better than the cloth or the surgical masks being used by people to fight COVID 19. He is seen stating the benefits of neem and tulsi in the video. He also said that apart from neem and tulsi leaves, one can also add lemon leaves to the mask to safeguard themselves against COVID 19. The Sadhu's mask could be seen stuffed with neem and tulsi leaves.

As soon as the video hit social media, netizens started reacting to it. A user wrote, "Ye mask desh ke bahar nhi Jana chayie." Another wrote, "Iske upar mask lagalo uncle , aapka bhi ho jayega aur humara bhi." Another user highlighted how the leaves could harm him and wrote, "It will suffocate him,and if any tiny particles of leaf enters his nostrils it can be very harmful."

Meanwhile, the nation has ramped up the COVID 19 vaccination amid rise in cases amid the second wave. While the frontline workers have been urging people to stay at home to stay safe, the cases in some states have been rapidly increasing. Even Bollywood celebs have been using social media to spread the awareness about COVID 19 on their platforms. Some stars like Sonu Sood have also come forth to help those in need.

