VIRAL VIDEO: Seen a girl play football in heels? Young athlete defies all rules & juggles the ball like a pro

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte took to his social media handle to share a video of a young female athlete from Aizawl who could balance a soccer ball like a pro while wearing heels. The video has gone viral on social media.

It's the 21st century and women nowadays are entering into every profession that, in the previous centuries, was off-limits for them. From sports to space, women have shown the world that they can do it all. And now, a video of a young female football enthusiast from Mizoram has caught the attention of social media users. The reason behind it is the fact that the girl could juggle a football like a pro while wearing heels. The video that was shared by Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte has gone viral now.

In the video, Aizawl-based Cindy Remruatpuii can be seen sporting casual attire with heels. However, it is her football balancing act that caught the attention of the Minister as well as netizens and now, the video is slowly taking over the internet. The young girl could be seen juggling the ball to the tunes of the 2018 song Grateful by NEFFEX. The video was originally shared by Cindy herself on her Instagram handle and now, as the Minister has tweeted it, it has reached a wider audience.

Take a look:

A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

Sharing the video, the Sports Minister wrote, "A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether." As soon as he shared the video, Twitter users started commenting on it. A user wrote, "Fantastic control over the ball." Another wrote, "Amazin Skill." Another commented, "Now that is some serious football skills." Another user called it, "Magic in her feet!"

Meanwhile, the 12-second video has received over 3.4 K views and is catching the attention of users on social media gradually. While many are impressed by the girl's skill, several wanted her talent to be used. What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments.

Also Read|VIRAL VIDEO: Kolkata man playing classic Bollywood songs on a violin leaves Twitterati impressed

Share your comment ×