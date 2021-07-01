Viral Video: Woman grooving with her grandfather on the song 'Iko Iko' will melt your heart

In an adorable video, a lady is dancing with her grandfather. Instagram users pour their hearts out in the comment section. Scroll further to see the video.

Internet is a great place to find some of the heartfelt content that can act as a light in someone’s day. Often, there are adorable videos shared from all walks of life including humans and the animals that are too cute to ignore. The highlighting factor of such videos is for netizens to combine the goodness and positivity that is being inspired by the content. One such video that has gone viral on the internet is of an absolutely adorable grandfather who is dancing alongside his granddaughter on a song. The grandfather is trying to match up the sets as both of them are performing on ‘Iko Iko’ by Justin Wellington.

The viral video is shared on Divesha Bajaj’s profile and it will make your heart melt by the virtue of being as cute as it gets. As the woman is dancing slowly and steadily on the song completely enjoying the mood, the grandfather is trying to copy her in his own style and the visual is delightful. Many Instagram users have poured their hearts out in the comment section. One user got seemingly emotional because such is the effect of the footage and wrote, “This video made my heart explode with joy. I miss my daadu.” Another user commented on the video and wrote, “My heart is full now”.

Check out the video:

People have expressed the emotional yet positive impact of the video and mentioned that the adorable grandfather made their day. The video was shared on the profile on June 24 and since then it has attained over 17,000 likes along with numerous comments.

Also Read| Duck tricks tiger and plays hide & seek with him; Video's caption leaves Netizens clueless

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×