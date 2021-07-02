VIRAL VIDEO: Woman performs martial arts in saree at her wedding; Netizens surprised by the act

A bride performed martial arts at her own wedding in Tamil Nadu and the Netizens couldn't contain their excitement.

A Tamil Nadu bride, hailing from Thoothukudi district, is going viral on Twitter for performing martial arts at her own wedding and that too in saree. Yes, you read that right! The short video is making rounds on the internet and people are surprised by the act. Nisha, the bride, further explained her intention behind the whole act. The video was shared by ANI on Twitter from where it went viral on other social media platforms too. In the video Nisha can be seen doing the act in orange saree.

Along with the video, the news agency shared the caption about the bride which read as, “Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense #TamilNadu”. The video was shared on Thursday and since then has gathered more than 33,000 views already, with Netizens getting inspired and commenting good things about the bride. A user wrote, “Asli naari she looks more beautiful and powerful than many filtered, colored and babu shona material” .

Take a look at the video-

#WATCH Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/giLOPy1iDZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

I performed traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for past 3 years. I want more people to learn this art: Nisha, from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/cMhOXUOv19 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Along with the post, ANI also shared another post explaining Nisha’s motive behind the act. The caption read, “I performed traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for past 3 years. I want more people to learn this art: Nisha, from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu”.

Earlier, a video of a woman from Maharashtra went viral that showed her working out in a gym in a saree rather than gym outfits. There are many such women out there who are taking big steps to empower more and more women.

