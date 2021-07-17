VIRAL: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma gets grooving on Shahid Kapoor's song; Netizens love it

Dhanashree Verma often leaves netizens in awe of her killer dance moves. With her recent video on Shahid Kapoor's song Aai Paapi, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife once again caught everyone's attention.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma never fails to leave netizens in awe of her killer dance moves. She is quite good when it comes to her choreography videos and netizens always end up praising her dance moves when she shares a video. Now, recently, Dhanashree got grooving once again and dropped a new dance video on her social media handle. As soon as she shared it, fans were left in awe as the song she was grooving on was one of the popular tracks of Shahid Kapoor from old days.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yuzvendra's wife shared a video in which she along with her friend Ravi Soni grooved to Shahid's song Aai Paapi from Kismat Konnection. The song had originally featured Shahid and his killer moves had left everyone in awe of her actor. Now, Dhanashree added her own spin on the song choreography and impressed netizens. She shared the video and wrote, "The song that got us all groovingAt one point it was every dancers favourite track to dance on Let me take you higher Dancing with my favourite @ravisoni2426 Filmed by: @adityabhansali_ Song: Aai Paapi @shahidkapoor Location: @1_2_chachachaofficial."

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the video, netizens began dropping sweet comments on it. A fan wrote, "Beautiful." Another one wrote, "Nice + beautiful =nicetyfull." Another wrote, "You guys are killing it mam." Another wrote, "so graceful and energetic in dance and doing anything....just love the vibe when ever u dance ...amazing."

Previously, Dhanashree had shared a video in which she grooved to Vijay's Master's song with her friend. The same had left fans of Vijay extremely impressed and that video too had gone viral on social media.

What are your thoughts on the dance video? Tell us in the comment section.

