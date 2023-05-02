Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s verbal war calmed down by KL Rahul; Read how

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir grabbed all the limelight ever since they were involved in an ugly spat after the Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday. About a month ago, Lucknow Super Giants were given a massive target by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. But, LSG had a thrilling win followed by a huge celebration. A video of LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir asking the Chinnaswamy stadium crowd to be silent went viral.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s war of words

On Monday, Lucknow Super Giants failed to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli displayed a good performance with a couple of catches and 31 runs. He was indeed fired up and dismissed Krunal Pandya but it was followed by a hush sign to the Ekana crowd. Towards the end of the game, trouble rose between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq who gave his career’s best IPL performance Monday night. The two were involved in a tense far-off as the players proceeded for customary post-match handshakes. And therein perhaps started the uglier scenes which followed. In the footage which is going viral, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a war of words and the two had to be separated by their teammates. But what came as a surprise was KL Rahul, who managed to calm both Gautam and Virat before he indulged in a chat with Kohli. It is still not clear what was spoken between the two but it sure did look like KL heard both parties and managed to diffuse the tension.

KL Rahul's calm demeanor did not let the tense situation escalate further. This wasn't the first time that Kohli and Gambhir, two of India's greatest cricketers, have faced off in a war of words in the field. Ten years ago, Kohli and Gambhir, the then-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, had been in a similar situation at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

