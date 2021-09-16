Virat Kohli decides to step down as T20 Captain post the T20 World Cup 2021

Ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup, surprising news is coming for the fans of the Indian Cricket Team as Virat Kohli has officially decided to step down as captain after the tournament this year. Taking to his social media handle, Virat issued a statement and announced his decision about stepping down as T20 captain of the Indian Cricket team after the T20 World Cup starting in October 2021. The Indian Skipper also revealed that he has conveyed his decision to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah. Further, he added that he came to this decision after discussions with close people including Ravi Shastri and player Rohit Sharma.

In a detailed statement, Virat wrote, "After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this t20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability." He also thanked everyone for the support during his journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Virat also added, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

Take a look at Virat Kohli's statement:

As soon as Virat dropped the statement on social media, fans began expressing their opinion over his decision. A fan wrote, "Hope your T20 captaincy ends with the world cup title. All the best King." Another wrote, "Good decision. It was immense pressure on your shoulders and you did a fantastic job. We thank you for that." Another wrote, "Thank you for all your hard work in building this team. This team, India and we fans owe you a lot, champ. It’s difficult to put in words but your contribution is immeasurable and hugely appreciated!!"

Currently, Virat along with the entire Indian team is in UAE for the IPL matches that are all set to resume on September 19 after a hiatus due to COVID 19 pandemic. After finishing the test series with England, Virat and Anushka Sharma along with daughter Vamika arrived in Dubai last week.

