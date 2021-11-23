Virat Kohli gets a 'cool cat' surprise as he sweats it out at practice session in Mumbai; See Pics

The India-New Zealand Test series is just days away from kick off and even though Virat Kohli will not be playing the opening match, the cricketer is sweating it out and prepping hard. On Tuesday, Virat dropped a photo from a recent practice session that he attended at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

The paparazzi had snapped the cricketer leaving the CCI and his video while exiting also had surfaced on social media. Turns out, Virat even received a surprise at his practice session from a 'cool cat'. Taking to Instagram, Virat shared two photos of a cute little cat adorably sitting and even leisurely chilling on his lap.

He captioned it, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice." Virat's happy photos were a treat to his fans. Wife Anushka Sharma commented, "Hello billi," among several other comments from fan who called the cat a lucky one.

Check out Virat Kohli's post below:

The Indian skipper has had a packed schedule over the last few months. He captained India for one last time in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Before the start of the tournament, he had stated that he would be quitting as India T20I captain. Rohit Sharma has taken over now.

For the upcoming India-NZ tests, Ajinkya Rahane will captain India in the first Test in Kohli's absence. Virat will return as captain for the second test.

ALSO READ: As Anushka Sharma relishes a homemade meal, Virat Kohli gets spotted leaving a sports club; PHOTOS