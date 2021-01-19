Virat Kohli on India's historic win against Australia: Everyone who doubted us, stand up and take notice

India beat Australia in the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar series. Following the win, Virat Kohli congratulated the team.

The country celebrates as India beat Australia in the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2021. The 2-1 win not only left India lifting the series cup but it also led to the team beating Australia on the Brisbane ground for the first time in 32 years. Rishabh Pant stood firm with 89 (not out), hitting the victory boundary, while Shubman Gill supported him with a stellar 91-run inning. Following the win, Virat Kohli took to social media and congratulated the team.

The Indian cricketer applauded the efforts of the Indian squad who beat Australia at the Gabba test by sharing a picture of the winning squad holding the trophy. "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers," he wrote.

The cricketer is currently on a paternity break after he welcomed his daughter with wife-actress Anushka Sharma. The cricketer welcomed the little one on January 11. He took to Instagram made the heartwarming announcement. In case you missed it, check out his post announcing the arrival of their baby below:

The cricketer was a part of the series' first test match before he headed back home to join Anushka and welcomed their baby.

