  1. Home
  2. trending

Virat Kohli pens an emotional note as MS Dhoni announces retirement; Says 'I tip my hat to you'

Virat Kohli shared an emotional post on his Instagram account as MS Dhoni announced his retirement today. The Indian captain wrote how the skipper's contribution to the country will always be in everyone's heart.
26097 reads Mumbai
India,Virat Kohli,MS DhoniVirat Kohli pens an emotional note as MS Dhoni announces retirement; Says 'I tip my hat to you'

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli shared an emotional post on his Instagram account as MS Dhoni announced his retirement today. The Indian captain wrote in his post, "Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine.

The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @mahi7781." As soon as the post was shared by MS Dhoni, his fans and followers flooded the social media with heartfelt messages for the Indian skipper. Now, Virat Kohli also shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni announcing his retirement. MS Dhoni has shared an IGTV video post which gives a glimpse into his illustrious cricketing career.

Check out the post:

The fans of the Indian skipper are continuously responding with emotional posts on MS Dhoni's retirement. Many folks from the cricketing field have also shared messages on social media. The post by Virat Kohli for MS Dhoni is winning hearts, as it is proof that the duo shares a great friendship and mutual respect.

(ALSO READ: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement from International Cricket; Fans say ‘you’ll be missed’)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement