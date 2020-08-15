Virat Kohli pens an emotional note as MS Dhoni announces retirement; Says 'I tip my hat to you'

Virat Kohli shared an emotional post on his Instagram account as MS Dhoni announced his retirement today. The Indian captain wrote how the skipper's contribution to the country will always be in everyone's heart.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli shared an emotional post on his Instagram account as MS Dhoni announced his retirement today. The Indian captain wrote in his post, "Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine.

The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @mahi7781." As soon as the post was shared by MS Dhoni, his fans and followers flooded the social media with heartfelt messages for the Indian skipper. Now, Virat Kohli also shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni announcing his retirement. MS Dhoni has shared an IGTV video post which gives a glimpse into his illustrious cricketing career.

Check out the post:

The fans of the Indian skipper are continuously responding with emotional posts on MS Dhoni's retirement. Many folks from the cricketing field have also shared messages on social media. The post by Virat Kohli for MS Dhoni is winning hearts, as it is proof that the duo shares a great friendship and mutual respect.

