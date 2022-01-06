Virat Kohli is a protective son in THIS throwback pic as he wishes mum Saroj Kohli on her birthday

Virat Kohli is a doting father to his daughter Vamika but the cricketer also is a protective son to his mum. The Indian skipper proved that when he took to social media on Thursday to share a throwback photo. The picture featured Virat Kohli and his mum Saroj Kohli. On the occasion of his mum's birthday, Virat shared the photo wishing his mum a happy birthday.

In the throwback photo, Virat and his mum can be seen visiting a temple as their heads are covered. Surrounded by security, the cricketer can be seen protecting his mum from the crowd with his one hand on her shoulder. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, "Happy Birthday Maa."

Wishes from Virat's friends and fans quickly poured in as the skipper shared the photo. Punjabi artist Harrdy Sandhu, who was most recently seen in Kabir Khan's 83, also commented saying, "Happy Birthday to aunty. Wishing her good health and happiness." Cricketer Suresh Raina also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's post below:

Anushka and Virat are currently in South Africa where they also rang in the new year with their daughter Vamika. The couple will be celebrating their daughter's first birthday this month.

