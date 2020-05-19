Virat Kohli recalls how his late father refused to bribe cricket selector: He showed me the right way

Recalling how his late father set an example for him, Virat Kohli revealed that his father once refused to bribe a selector. Read on to know more.

Virat Kohli's hour long chat with Indian football captain Sunil Chettri gave his fans an insight into his life. From cricket to their personal life, the skippers discussed everything under the sun. One such anecdote which the cricketer shared was from his teen days when he was training to be a cricketer and did not get a fair chance. Recalling how his late father set an example for him, Virat revealed that his father once refused to bribe a selector.

"In my home State (Delhi), sometimes things happen which are not fair. On one occasion, a certain someone did not play by the rules when it came to selection criteria. He told my father that while I had the merit to be selected, a little extra (possibly a bribe) was needed to confirm my selection," the Indian cricket captain said.

He added, "My father — an honest middle-class man who had worked hard all his life to become a successful lawyer — did not even understand what ‘little extra’ meant. My father simply said, ‘If you want to select Virat, then let it be purely on merit. I will give you nothing extra’. I did not get selected. I cried a lot. I was broken. But that incident taught me a lot. I realised that I had to be extraordinary to become successful and that I had to achieve this purely through my own effort and hard work. My father showed me the right way, through action and not merely words," Kohli said.

Apart from such anecdotes, Virat also spoke in detail about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how his life changed after he fell in love with her.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×