Virat Kohli’s squad’s super fan during the 2019 World Cup Charulata Patel passes away at 87

During 2019’s World Cup, Virat Kohli’s Indian squad had found their super fan in Charulata Patel. She passed away at 87 on January 13, 2020.
Updated: January 16, 2020 04:13 pm
During the ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli’s Team India had found their biggest super fan in the 87-year-old Charulata Patel who was seen cheering for the men in blue from the stands. As per a report, Charulata Patel passed away on January 13, 2020, at 5:30 PM. Photos of the Cricket Daadi with Team India’s captain Virat Kohli had gone viral on social media during the World Cup 2019 and even Virat had shared the heartwarming moments on his social media handle. 

BCCI's official Twitter handle tweeted and shared a photo of late Charulata Patel and wrote, "#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace.” In 2019, during the game with Bangladesh, her photos of cheering for India in the stands with the tricolor wrapped around her had sent fans into a frenzy and couldn’t stop Team India’s skipper Virat Kohli from chatting with her post a game. 

Post the win and after qualifying for the knockouts, Team India’s Virat and Rohit Sharma met up with Charulata Ji and her enthusiasm prompted the players to chat with her. They sought her blessings and tweeted photos with Team India’s ‘superfan.’ Late Charulata Ji also wanted to see Indian team reach the finals and wanted to see the final match at Lords. However, Indian Team was knocked out from the semi-finals and her wish remained unfulfilled. Charulata Ji’s official handle confirmed the news of her demise and they even thanked Virat and Team India for making her feel extremely special. 

Check out the tweet: 

Credits :Twitter/Instagram/Getty images

