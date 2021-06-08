Virat Kohli’s UNSEEN viral childhood photo will make you fall in love with his cuteness

Virat Kohli took social media by a storm when he shared an adorable and unseen pic of himself from his childhood days.

Virat Kohli has been among the most popular and successful cricketers in India and he does enjoy a massive fan following across the world. Not just for his innings on the ground, the ace cricketer also makes the headlines for his personal life as well. Be it his love life with Anushka Sharma, his style statements or his social media activities, everything about Virat is a thing among the fans. And while King Kohli is quite active on social media, he recently took the internet by storm as he shared an unseen pic of himself.

This happened during his recent interaction with his fans on Instagram when one of his fans requested him to share his unseen pics from the childhood days. Adhering to his fan’s demand, Virat shared an adorable picture and it is going viral for all the right reasons. In the picture, King Kohli was seen wearing a hues of blue coloured t-shirt as he was sitting on a couch and was surrounded by two brown coloured embroidered cushions. It was a candid click and Virat’s post to his innocence, everything about the pic has been winning hearts.

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s pic:

Meanwhile, the ace cricketer is currently enjoying one of the best phases of his life as he had embraced fatherhood for the first time early this year. Anushka had given birth to a baby girl on January 11, 2021, and the couple had named her Vamika which is the other name of Goddess Durga.

