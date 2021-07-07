Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh & other Indian cricketers pay homage to Dilip Kumar

The Thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, 98, took his last breath at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. He passed away after prolonged age related health issues. Details

On Wednesday, the country woke up to the news of legendary actor, Dilip Kumar’s unfortunate demise. The Thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, 98, took his last breath at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. He passed away after prolonged age related health issues. Ever since, social media has been flooded with messages for the legendary actor. Several Indian cricketing legends too paid respect to Dilip Kumar.

Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to tweet. The batsman tweeted, “Rest in Peace Dilip Kumar ji! There will never be another like you. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you’ll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family.” The present captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli too took to his social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor. Calling him an icon, his tweet read,”Today, an icon who was loved by generations passes away. Rest in peace Dilip ji. My condolences to the family.”

The stylish left hand batsman, Yuvraj Singh, believes that it’s end of an era and insists that Dilip Saab’s contribution to cinema “unmatched”. “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Dilip Kumar ji. Another legend passes, marking the end of an era. His contribution to cinema is unmatched and unprecedented. My deepest condolences to the family,” read his post. Former Indian Spinner, Harbhajan Singh labelled him the last surviving star from the Golden Age of Hindi film industry. “Born Mohammed Yusuf aka Dilip Kumar sahb .. He was one of the last surviving stars of the Hindi film industry's 1940s–1960s “Golden Age”.May you rest in eternal peace Dilip sahib (11 December 1922 – 7 July 2021). #RipDilipKumar sir,” Harbhajan said.

Virender Sehwag was rather philosophical in his tweet. “Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar’s family.The gr8 man said, Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta,” the former Indian opener said.

Dilip Kumar’s last on-screen appearance was in 1998 in the Umesh Mehra directed Qila, which featured him in a double role. Before Qila was Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar (1990), which emerged a smash hit at the box-office. Considered as one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he holds the Guinness World Record for winning maximum awards by an Indian actor. He has received many awards through his career, including eight Filmfare Award for Best Actor and one Lifetime Achievement Award for Filmfare. Our prayers with the family and may his soul rest in peace.

