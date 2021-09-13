Virat Kohli to step down as ODIs and T20I Captain? Report suggests Rohit Sharma may take over

The Indian cricket team is possibly in its best form ever than it could ever be. However, it looks like a few changes may be in the offing soon. According to a recent report published in Times of India, India skipper Virat Kohli is most likely to step down as the captain of ODI & T20Is after the T20 World Cup wraps up in November.

The team is currently in UAE for the same. As per the report, Virat is likely to step down and pave the way for vice-captain Rohit Sharma to carry forward the job. Currently, Virat is India's cricket captain across all formats. Citing BCCI sources, the TOI report revealed that Virat has decided to share captaining responsibilities with Rohit Sharma and wants to focus on his performance.

Several discussions have ensued over the last few months, especially after India's win in Australia in January this year when the skipper also welcomed his daughter with wife Anushka Sharma.

"Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying. Sources also added that Virat and Rohit Sharma are on the same page. Virat Kohli has scripted records becoming one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket.

