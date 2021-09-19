Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Captain after IPL 2021

On Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team after the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Kohli joined RCB in 2008 and has been playing in the Bangalore-based franchise every IPL since then. He had been leading the team from the front from 2013. Making the announcement in an official RCB video, Virat said, “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me."

Adding to this, Virat said, “It’s been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness and I just want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and believing in me relentlessly and unconditionally, and I will continue to play for this franchise.” This development comes just days after Virat announced that he will be stepping down as the T20I captain after the 2021 World Cup, citing immense workload as the reason.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag predicts his IPL 2021 winner between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Take a look at Virat's announcement:

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

It is important to note that Virat Kohli happens to be the second-most capped captain in the IPLs. He has reportedly led RCB to 60 wins in 132 matches. He will be leading the franchise in at least 7 more matches. With 6076 runs in 199 matches, Virat also reportedly happens to be the only batsman to breach the 6000 mark. Tomorrow’s (20th September) Kohli will become the first RCB player to don 200 IPL caps during the league stage fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma needs only 3 sixes to become India's first batsman to hit 400 sixes in T20

Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB has reportedly said, "Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been a true asset to RCB. His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team."

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma REACTS to Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as India’s T20 Captain post World Cup; Find out