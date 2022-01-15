Virat Kohli steps down as Test Captain of India; Says ‘Everything has to come to halt at some stage’

In what came as a big shock for the cricket fans, Virat Kohli has announced his decision to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket team for test matches. To not note, Virat’s decision came after India had recently lost a test series against South Africa. Virat took to social media to confirm the news and wrote that everything comes to a halt at some stage. This isn’t all. Releasing a statement on social media, Virat had also expressed his gratitude towards Mahendra Singh Dhoni for believing in him.

Virat wrote, “It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team”.

He furthermore added, “I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward”.

Take a look at Virat’s post:

Ever since he has shared the news, the social media is abuzz with fans expressing their shock over the big announcement. A Twitter user wrote, “Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable. It's a loss for Indian cricket, that's all this is. Literally nothing good comes of this for the team or VK”.