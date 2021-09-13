‘Virat Kohli will remain as the captain of all formats’: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

The recent reports suggested that India captain Virat Kohli will soon step down as the captain of the T20 and ODI teams after the T20 World Cup. It was also reported that veteran opener Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the ODI and T20 teams. But now, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal rubbished these reports.

Talking to IANS, Arun Dhumal rubbished such claims. "This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy). Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)."

Earlier reports had suggested that although Virat Kohli has been successful in Test cricket because of his failure to guide the side to victory in ICC events despite having some of the best bowlers and batters in the game the responsibility could fall on Sharma.

Sources had said the BCCI top brass has been discussing the issue since India's loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in England, where they were reportedly unhappy with the Indian skipper's team selection. Kohli had played two spinners in seamer-friendly and overcast conditions during the WTC final. But Dhumal said, "no such meeting took place."

Now it remains to be seen what the future holds for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. What do you think is the right decision? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.