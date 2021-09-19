Virender Sehwag predicts his IPL 2021 winner between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League 2021 is all set to resume today after almost four months. The tournament which will resume in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will see the first match being played between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will be held in Dubai and fans are quite eager to see their favourite cricketers back on pitch.

Veteran cricketer Virendar Sehwag was asked recently during an interview who he thinks will win this edition of IPL 2021. The cricketer said, "Since the second half has been shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favourites and the five-time champions are slightly ahead."

He attributed it to the slow pitches in UAE and thus Chennai and Bengaluru might face some problems. Sehwag added, "Chennai's average score in India was 201 during the first phase but I think when it comes to UAE tracks, they would be lacking a bit in batting firepower. If I have to pick one team, that will be Mumbai." Also emphasising that teams like Chennai may take some time to "find their groove".

On this year's points table, Delhi Capitals are sitting comfortably at the top of table with 12 points in 8 games. Followed by DC is Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points each. On number 4 is Mumbai Indians with 8 points. It will be exciting to see how the teams continue to maintain their winning streak after this long gap.

