Vivo likely to exit as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid India and China tensions: Report

Vivo reportedly pumps in at least Rs 440 crore every season into the mega cricket tournament which has India's top cricket players headlining it.
Mumbai
Vivo likely to exit as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid India and China tensions: Report
With India-China tensions at an all-time high this year due to the deadly Galwan clashes at the border, the Indian government stepped up and banned close to 53 Chinese apps. Recently, it was announced that hotly contested Indian Premiere League (IPL) will be held in UAE in light of the coronavirus pandemic. However, apart from fans cheering, a section of netizens also criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for retaining Vivo as the title sponsor. For the unversed, Vivo India is the local arm of China's mobile manufacturing giant. 

Now, according to a latest report in Times Of India, Vivo is considering to pull out as the title sponsor of the cricketing event, leaving franchises high and dry. Vivo reportedly pumps in at least Rs 440 crore into the mega cricket tournament which has India's top cricket players headlining it. 

A source informed TOI, "Vivo is going to have to exit the league this year and that looks certain now. How that happens is going to depend on how BCCI and Vivo negotiate the matter. The company (Vivo) has had its own share of issues and the BCCI has optics to deal with, given the political climate. They have to come to some understanding here because legal options can't be considered in this case." A formal decision is likely in the next 24 hours, the report added. 

If Vivo's exit does come to fruition, the BCCI will have a tough time to find a brand new sponsor for the tournament amid the coronavirus ravaged market. 

Credits :TOI/Getty Images

